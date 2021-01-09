Auctus (AUC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,404.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $9,404.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00037934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00267048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00027931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.65 or 0.02579356 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012184 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,276,760 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

