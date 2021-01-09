Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading Down 10.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)’s share price dropped 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.09 and last traded at $80.09. Approximately 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

