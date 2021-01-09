Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.80

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1724346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

ATOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $588.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Atomera during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atomera by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atomera by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

