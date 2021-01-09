Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Achieves Market Cap of $7.53 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 45% against the dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can now be bought for $6.15 or 0.00015057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00278466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,159.25 or 0.02838378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a token. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,789 tokens. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

