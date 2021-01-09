Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells $13,834.80 in Stock

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $13,834.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $477.42 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.