Atheios (ATH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market cap of $13,925.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.