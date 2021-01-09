ATB Capital Boosts Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$4.25

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.31.

Shares of SCL opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$12.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$276.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

