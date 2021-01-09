Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $66.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

ARVN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas stock opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $88.42.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,083,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.