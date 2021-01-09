Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $1,171,875.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) insider James Hassard sold 15,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $79.88. 925,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,136. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

