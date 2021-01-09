Arion Reaches Market Cap of $65,430.33 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Arion has a total market cap of $65,430.33 and $23.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00023219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00587413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00222112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00050254 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,413,208 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

