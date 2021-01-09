Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,424,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,610. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 10,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,881,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ares Capital by 1,105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,623 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,603,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

