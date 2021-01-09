Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE) Trading Up 11.6%

Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE)’s share price was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.63 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.33 ($0.13). Approximately 466,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 651,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45.

About Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

