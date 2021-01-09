Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 45.8% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 1,326,259 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 399,095 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 331.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 374,831 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Strangles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.