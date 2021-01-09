ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

