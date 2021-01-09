Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ABR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.70.

ABR stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,204.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after buying an additional 428,853 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 654,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 156,915 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 695,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

