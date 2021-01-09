Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
ABR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.70.
ABR stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.32.
In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,204.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after buying an additional 428,853 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 654,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 156,915 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 695,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.
