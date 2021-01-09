Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APLE. Compass Point started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 307,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,098,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 182.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

