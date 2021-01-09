Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut Appian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $152.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.38 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,697 shares of company stock worth $57,584,361. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Appian by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

