Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.75

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 1618064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -26.68.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

