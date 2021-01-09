Apex Reaches One Day Volume of $3,353.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 54% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Apex has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $3,353.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Apex Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

