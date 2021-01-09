Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.22

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.22 and last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 4031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,322,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

