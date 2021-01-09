Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.06. 378,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 328,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Get Anterix alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Anterix by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.