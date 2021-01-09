Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,632.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $306.12 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $307.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. FBN Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

