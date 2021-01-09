Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of BUD opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

