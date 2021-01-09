AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $278-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.53 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.05 EPS.

ANGO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $704.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

