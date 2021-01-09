Analyzing NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) & (NYSE:LNT)

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and (NYSE:LNT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NorthWestern and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.29 $202.12 million $3.42 16.64 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 1 4 0 2.80 0 0 0 0 N/A

NorthWestern currently has a consensus target price of $63.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NorthWestern beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

