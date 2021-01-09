Analyzing Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Columbia Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.63%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.16 $54.72 million $0.48 33.33 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment real property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

