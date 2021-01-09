Analysts Set Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have commented on WASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $53.45.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

