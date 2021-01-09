Analysts Set VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Price Target at $37.42

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.42.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE:VER opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in VEREIT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in VEREIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in VEREIT by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 217,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.