Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) PT at $9.50

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in United States Steel by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,911,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 459,383 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 542,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 211,071 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:X opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

