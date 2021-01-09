Analysts Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $9.63

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,261,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

