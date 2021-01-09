Analysts Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $9.63

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.
Shares of NYSE USX opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34.
In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,261,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.