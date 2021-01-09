Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $2.19

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of RIG opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.44.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Transocean by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.