Analysts Set TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) PT at $21.00

Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. 7,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,903. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 267.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 724,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 527,391 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $4,212,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 29.6% in the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,391,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 317,537 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 19.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,449,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.