Analysts Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $209.30

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,344 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 10.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Splunk by 17.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 236,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.