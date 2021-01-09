Analysts Set Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Target Price at $10.10

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.