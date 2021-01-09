Analysts Set ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBN. BidaskClub upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th.

Shares of IBN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 6,313,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,876,982. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

