Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

UE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

NYSE:UE opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

