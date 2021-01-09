Analysts Set Expectations for International Paper’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.07 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $51.48 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

