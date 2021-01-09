Analysts Set Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Target Price at $8.67

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

CONN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,407. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $379.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after buying an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Conn’s by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 239,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

