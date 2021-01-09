Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $84.45

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CHH opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after buying an additional 716,715 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

