Analysts Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Price Target at $60.30

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.