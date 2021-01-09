Analysts Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Price Target at $28.50

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

CIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.3201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

