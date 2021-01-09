Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price at $45.50

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

