Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report sales of $639.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.40 million and the lowest is $627.81 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $560.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.93. 389,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,967. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $87.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $44,706.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,431 shares of company stock worth $14,458,950 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

