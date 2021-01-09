Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $616.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $616.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.60 million and the lowest is $587.12 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $694.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after buying an additional 865,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,055,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after acquiring an additional 443,339 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. 994,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

