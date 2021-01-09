Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post $35.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the highest is $35.90 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $28.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $131.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $166.84 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $169.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,352 shares of company stock worth $8,692,849.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,292. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -20.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

