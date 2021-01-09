Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report sales of $352.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.00 million and the highest is $355.90 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $342.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 406,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,425. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.74. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.