Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.85 billion and the lowest is $7.71 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.83 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

MDT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,382. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $124,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

