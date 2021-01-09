Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.50. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kadant by 35,614.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 396,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kadant by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KAI opened at $148.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. Kadant has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.