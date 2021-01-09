Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post sales of $344.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.44 million to $348.98 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $291.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,542 shares of company stock worth $29,295,829. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,732,000 after acquiring an additional 126,781 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 601,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 377,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,099. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

