Analysts Expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE EBR opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

